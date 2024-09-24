Local company continues to champion sustainable innovation by joining Sustainability Accord

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Corby-based See Limited is continuing in its efforts to reduce its carbon emissions by joining the Northampton Sustainability Accord.

Established by the Sustainability Local Innovation Partnership Agenda Hub (SLIPAH), the Accord is a pioneering sustainability research and knowledge exchange hub with a focus on transformative change in the local Northamptonshire area and beyond. It’s made up of like-minded organisations that share the same target of reducing their carbon footprint.

This new partnership is a perfect fit for See Limited which is named after its ethical and sustainability ambitions – Supporting Ethical Enterprise – and operates as a holding company for three businesses in the built environment sector - Inspired Surfaces, Performance Panels and Bousfields.

As part of the company’s acceptance into the Accord, it has taken on several key responsibilities which were agreed at the University of Northampton (UoN) Sustainability Summit held earlier this year. One of these includes sharing sustainable practices and initiatives with other signatories.

Ebenezer Laryea (second left) visited See's Corby office to announce its acceptance into the Accord

“Sustainability is a lynchpin of our daily conversations and we are proud to have a number of initiatives already in place to help us take sustainable steps forward and reduce our carbon emissions,” said Robert Thompson, CEO, See Limited.

“These include solar panel installation, electric vehicle policy and being part of the Science Based Targets Initiative, all of which demonstrates our commitment to adopting best practice in sustainability.

“We’re really pleased to announce this partnership with the Northampton Sustainability Accord. Our vision matches its long-term objectives and with their support, we are looking forward to enhancing our knowledge and sustainability initiatives.”

To officially announce See’s acceptance into the Accord, the company welcomed Ebenezer Laryea, project lead on Towards a Net Zero West Northants, a UK government-funded project to support local businesses, and chair of the University of Northampton (UoN) Sustainability Summit 2024, to their Corby office.

Of the partnership, Ebenezer said: “We are excited to welcome See Limited as the latest signatory organisation to the Northampton Sustainability Accord.

“By joining the Accord, See demonstrates its commitment to work together with other stakeholders to address shared sustainability challenges and accelerate the transition to more responsible and sustainable commercial practices.”