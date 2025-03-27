Local care home named in the Top 20 Care Home Awards 2025

Top 20 Award!

We are incredibly proud to share that Abington Park View Care Home has been named one of the Top 20 Care Homes in the East Midlands!

This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and compassion of our incredible team, who will go above and beyond every day to provide the highest standard of care for our residents.

A huge thank you to our staff, residents, families and everyone who has supported us on this journey. Your trust and kindness mean the world to us!