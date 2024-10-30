Local businesswoman and soon-to-be mum wins gold at London Beauty Awards

Just days before her due date, local entrepreneur and soon-to-be mum, Gemma Burke, donned her high heels and travelled to London to receive a prestigious Pure Beauty Award for the newly launched product, Natural Glow.

Competing in the highly regarded Pure Beauty Awards, which featured over 300 of the UK’s most innovative beauty products, Natural Glow won "Best New Beauty Supplement," making it a standout newcomer in the beauty industry.

The event, hosted by radio personality Jenni Falconer, is one of the UK's premier beauty ceremonies, celebrating products that are set to become future icons. The award recognises products with potential to shape the beauty sector, spotlighting only the very best.

Gemma, who is director of the Truly Collection—a fresh line of pioneering beauty and wellness products—expressed her excitement about the win. “I am absolutely thrilled to see Natural Glow recognised with such a prestigious award so early in our business journey.

Left to right Gemma Burke, director Truly Collection, Lisa Burke CEO and far right Awards host Jenni Falconer

"We’re a small team with a big vision to enhance people’s lives, and the competition in beauty is intense. This award helps us stand out and encourages people to give Natural Glow a try. Beyond beauty, hydration plays a vital role in our health and mental wellbeing. I’m so happy the baby held off so I could accept this award in person.”

Natural Glow’s win is a promising start for Gemma and the Truly Collection, and this recognition sets an encouraging stage for future growth in the beauty market.