Local business, Ace Furniture, Enhances Care Café for Kettering General Hospital Staff

This contribution aligns with the Charity's mission to support local NHS hospitals, emphasising the importance of staff welfare and wellbeing in elevating the quality of patient care.

Graeme Miller, the managing director at Ace Furniture, whose sister and his son also work for the hospital, said: “I felt I had to support and give something back… I am a great supporter of the hospital itself; my sister has been here since she was 16 years old. I am not going to give her age away, but she has been here an awful long time, as well as my son who is a paramedic here as well. It’s a place where many of our relatives have been treated; the hospital is very close to our hearts, and I think it is important to give something back to the staff.”

Christine Hardy, Volunteer Manager at Kettering General Hospital, added:“We are so grateful to Graeme. This wonderful donation has made this space more of what it is meant to be - a place for people to come and relax, to have that well-being moment and to get away from the stress and strains of everyday work. And to do that in an environment that feels welcoming.”

Emma Wimpress, Head of Volunteer Services added, “We are very grateful for the very kind and generous donation from Graeme for the Care Café. The new furniture has had such a positive impact in the staff experience of the area, making it a much more welcoming space for staff to take their breaks. Thank you”

Graeme has also offered to support the hospital further; “We have already discussed areas that need a few extra chairs that we can donate and a few pieces that we can re-cover.”