Local brand Daedalus brews bold new look for award-winning Golden Bear Coffee in Cambridge rebrand
The refreshed identity reflects Golden Bear’s evolution from beloved local roaster to a nationally recognised specialty coffee brand while staying true to its values of transparency, quality and ethical sourcing.
Brewing a Brand with Bite
Daedalus worked closely with Paul to reimagine the brand from the ground up. The new identity brings clarity to Golden Bear’s personality: confident, unpretentious and bold. Inspired by Paul’s passion for brewing excellence, the work included:
- A distinct visual identity – confident logotype, tactile textures, and an earthy but vibrant colour palette
- Eco-conscious packaging – shelf-ready but rich in narrative, designed to showcase the brand’s personality and provenance
- Flexible packaging and website design – built to scale with Golden Bear’s growing product range and adaptable to new formats, launches and retail contexts
“Our brief was to capture the warmth and integrity of the brand while giving it a more cohesive, contemporary edge,” said Natalie Snee, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Daedalus. “Paul has built something truly special, and this new identity gives Golden Bear the platform it deserves.”
A Founder on a Mission
Golden Bear Coffee has built its reputation on small-batch roasting, ethically sourced beans and honest relationships with suppliers and customers alike. Its recent Cup of Excellence accolade is a testament to the quality at the heart of the brand, and Paul’s invitation to judge the 2025 competition in Mexico signals growing recognition from within the global coffee industry.
“Working with Daedalus has helped us articulate who we are and where we’re going, without losing our soul in the process,” said Paul Huckstep, Founder of Golden Bear Coffee. “I’m so pleased to have found them. Jack and the team took me and my brand on a refresh journey, and what stood out most was their attention to detail and clear passion for delivering results. They didn’t just make something that looked great. They delivered something strategic, creative and commercially impactful. Thank you.”
A Thoughtful Transformation
From its beginnings as a home-based roasting project to an award-winning brand on the rise, Golden Bear’s journey has been marked by intention. Every design decision, from the soft kraft tones of the packaging to the proud, purposeful wordmark, has been created to build trust with customers and reflect the brand’s integrity.
“This wasn’t about making things pretty,” added Natalie. “It was about helping Golden Bear step into the next stage of its business with confidence and cohesion.”