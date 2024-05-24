Likeminded creative community attracts digital consultancy to Vulcan Works

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A digital product design consultancy that rents office space at Northampton’s Vulcan Works has said being around likeminded businesses and part of a creative community is what attracted them to the workspace.

Intrface was one of the first customers to move into the building in April last year, taking occupancy of a four-person office in the newly renovated building in the town’s Cultural Quarter.

Cofounder and design director Aaron Humphreys said the mission of the operation resonated with him and his team, who work with funded startups, SaaS companies and SMEs to design and develop mobile and web applications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron said: “At the time, Vulcan Works wanted to attract more digital and start up businesses to their spaces and they are typically the companies we look to work with. It was the premise that we would be within a community that was exactly what we wanted.

Aaron Humphreys

“We wanted to be around more likeminded companies and similar creative agencies, and it made a lot of sense to be here. It fit really nicely with our aesthetic and our brand.”

The Intrface team moved from another coworking space in the town and now have an office with street access at Vulcan Works. They use the bookable meeting rooms when clients visit and frequent the coworking space to take calls if the office is busy.

Aaron has also had an initial meeting with business growth manager Darren Smith who has provided grant opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’m in the office every day which is new for me. I used to only go in twice a week but I want to be here as it feels more professional.

“It has all the facilities we need, and I honestly believe there isn’t anything else like this in Northampton currently. Vulcan Works is another level. I wholeheartedly would recommend the space to other businesses, particularly to other creative industries as that’s one of the things that drew us to this place.

“The people that run the building, Garrick Hurter and Gail Haddon are so proactive and really quick to help us if ever we need anything, for which I’m grateful.

“Being here and focussing on the business has also helped us grow which has been great.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad