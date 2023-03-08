Lifetime’s dream becomes reality for 23-year-old from Northamptonshire

Tyler Friess aged 23 from Kettering, has had a dream come true.

Ever since he was a young boy, he has wanted to serve as a missionary for his church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Growing up with health issues though, he thought that the opportunity would not become a reality, but then, the church introduced a new programme that means that anyone who would like to serve, is ableThis recently introduced programme by the Church is called a Service Mission.

Elder Tyler Freiss getting ready to serve a mission

Tyler will live at home and spend time serving in the local community, as well as at church. One of his first roles is to volunteer at a national charity by listing items like clothing and bric-a-brac for sale on their eBay account. Tyler has some experience of doing this as he has a personal eBay account with 100% positive reviews.

Speaking about this role, Tyler said, “I am really going to enjoy doing this work. It is for a good cause, and I know that a lot of people will benefit from the work that I am doing.”

Another role that he has is to attend blood donor sessions that are held at the church building on Rothwell Road in Kettering and serve isotonic drinks to people who donate blood.

His church leader, Bishop Keith Reynolds said, “While he is a Service Missionary, Tyler will be referred to as Elder Friess.