Lifesaving defibrillators installed in Daventry McDonald's

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local McDonald’s franchisee, Glyn Pashley, has installed lifesaving defibrillator machines in three of his restaurants in Rugby and Daventry.

This follows the installation of a defibrillator in his Stamford restaurant last year.

The device, which is used in the event of cardiac arrest, has been installed in partnership with OurJay Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity was set up by Naomi Issitt, a local mother whose teenage son sadly lost his life following a cardiac arrest. Naomi set up the Foundation in her son’s memory to supply public access defibrillators in Rugby to try and prevent the same tragedy happening to other families.

Local franchisee Glyn Pashley and OurJay Foundation unveil the new defibrillator machines

Glyn Pashley, who owns and operates 26 restaurants across the East Midlands, said: “I’m delighted that we can support our community and do our part to hopefully save lives with these easily accessible defibrillators. I’m keen to raise awareness of their existence in our local community so people have peace of mind that these vital machines are close at hand. If we make a difference to even one person’s life, it will be worth it.”

The new defibrillators can be found at McDonald’s restaurants in the following locations: