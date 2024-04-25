“Life changing” donation for Motor Neurone Disease Association from Morrisons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket has enabled the charity to purchase innovative ‘Lightwriter’ communication aids. The lightwriter is a specialist text-to-speech device, recommended by speech and language therapists, the equipment will make a huge difference to the daily lives of MND patients and will last for many years.

Pauline Matheson-Marks, Head of National Support Services explains: “Over 80% of people living with MND will experience changes to their speech, so specialist communication aids can make a huge difference to the daily life of many people with the disease. This equipment can be expensive, but our communication aids service is there for anyone who needs that support.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Morrisons Foundation for giving us the opportunity to increase the number of communication aids equipment we have available, and know these will be so valued by the members of our community who need it.”

A beneficiary patient of the MND Association said: “The communication aid increased my quality of life; it has enabled me to have more meaningful conversations with staff, family and friends and gave me the chance to have a ‘voice’. For example, explaining what I needed such as pain relief, washing and positioning. Having use of it meant one thing to me – independence.”

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said; “I’m very proud that we’ve been able to offer this grant to substantially improve the lives of people living with MND. The ability to communicate effectively thanks to this innovative piece of equipment really will make a massive difference to so many people affected by the disease and their families for many years to come.”