Licenced to Drill! Technical apprenticeships on offer in secure government site

The apprenticeship scheme, one of the most established programmes of its kind in the country, gives apprentices the skills they need to be part of the most highly secure operations in the UK and around the world.

There are four disciplines available, at various levels in engineering, IT, secure logistics and project management. They are open to candidates based at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Hanslope Park site in Milton Keynes, just over the southern Northamptonshire border. School leavers, career changers or those returning after a career break are all welcome to apply.

FCDO Services is a government organisation that provides a range of services with the highest levels of security to UK and overseas government agencies. This includes design and construction, digital solutions, logistics, technical security, translation, and much more. It's also home to the UK National Authority for Counter-Eavesdropping (UK NACE), which protects the UK against technical attack.

Some of the technical kit used by UK NACE

Apprentices will gain practical experience and a fully funded, industry recognised qualification along with a decent starting salary and a range of benefits open to Civil Servants.

In some technical roles, apprentices will even have the chance to work abroad in exciting and normally out of reach places.

Level 3 Information Communications Technician at FCDO Services said:

“At the current stage of the apprenticeship programme, I am enjoying spending an extended period of time with a team I had previously shadowed, however this time around I am able to use my developed knowledge and skills to contribute more to the work that is being carried out. This is giving me the exposure to what work will be like as a full-time permanent member of the organisation.”

Whether you or someone you know is kick-starting a career, returning to work or changing jobs, their apprenticeships could be the perfect opening to a brighter future.

Mike Astell, Chief Executive Officer for FCDO Services said:

We’ve been hiring and developing apprentices since the 1960s, giving people the skills and opportunities to thrive. Our apprenticeships could see you working in a technical role overseas, or one which is based in Hanslope Park or London. You’ll end up being an integral part of your team, balancing your learning with real life work that supports critical government activity around the world.”