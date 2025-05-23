Leicestershire joins the UK’s Wild Sauna Movement, led by local wellness entrepreneur

A new wave of wellness is sweeping across the UK coastline and large cities, and it's arrived in Leicestershire with a cloud of steam and a breath of fresh air. Known as “wild sauna” culture, this Nordic-inspired trend blends traditional wood-fired sauna rituals with nature immersion – and local ‘saunapreneur’ Laura Mayfield is bringing the heat with her business, Wild Sauna Club.

Founded in 2024, Wild Sauna Club offers pop-up mobile sauna experiences in beautiful natural settings across Leicestershire and beyond. From fields to lakeside retreats, her horsebox sauna provides a serene space for people to unwind, reconnect with their bodies, and experience the therapeutic power of hot-cold contrast - all outdoors.

“There’s something primal and deeply restorative about sauna in nature”, says founder Laura Mayfield. “It’s more than a trend; it’s a return to rituals that help people feel grounded and present in our busy digital world. The process resets you and you feel euphoric yet calm”.

The wild sauna movement is growing rapidly across the UK, inspired by Scandinavian traditions and fuelled by a rising interest in natural wellness, cold-water swimming, and outdoor recreation. This has been celebrated in a new book by author Emma O’Kelly – Wild Sauna is a directory of the best wild sauna locations across Britain. And Laura’s Wild Sauna Club is listed on page 262.

Wild Sauna Club hosts weekly pop-up sauna events, private bookings of wood-fired sauna tents, and wellness collaborations with local gyms, cold water swimming venues, and countryside businesses. Each experience is carefully curated to help people slow down, breathe, and tap into a sense of wild wellbeing.

“It’s about more than feeling warm in a sauna,” Laura explains. “It’s about creating spaces for people to feel good in their bodies, in nature, and in connection with others. And whilst all of this is going on, it’s also packed full of proven physical and mental health benefits.”

Laura has events coming up at Braybrooke Beer Co Taproom and Yoke Hill Leisure.

For event details, private hire, or to learn more about the wild sauna movement, visit www.wildsaunaclub.co.uk or follow @wildsauna.club on Instagram.