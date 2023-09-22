Lee and Richard put their heart and sole into run to raise money for much-loved charities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Managing Director, Lee Ferris and Richard Kingston, Departmental Director – Fires, Stoves and Outdoor Living took part in the half marathon on Sunday which took in some of Northampton’s best-known landmarks.

It was a special moment for both Lee and Richard who were raising money and awareness on behalf of two Northampton-based charities – Cynthia Spencer Hospice and Northampton Hope Centre. To date, the pair have raised around £5,000 as part of Bell of Northampton’s 125th anniversary celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee explained: “Cynthia Spencer Hospice is an important charity for everyone at Bell of Northampton.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Kingston, left, and Lee Ferris pictured during the Amazing Northampton Run.

“John Kirkham was the Managing Director at Bell of Northampton for 25 years and he was my mentor. He took me on at the age of 16 in 1988 and he was a very special man. In 2015, he very sadly passed away from cancer, but he received the very best care from Cynthia Spencer Hospice. I had always wanted to take part in an event like this in his memory and, with the blessing of his family, I decided this would be the perfect opportunity.

“It was a tough race, the last mile or so past Derngate and up to the Guildhall was difficult, particularly when you have nothing left in the tank, but the support we had on the day, particularly from our family and friends was absolutely incredible.”

Richard said: “I’ve supported Northampton Hope Centre for around eight years now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As someone who is fortunate enough to own their own home and work for a business where we are surrounded by beautiful furniture, I wanted to make sure I did something to support those who find themselves in very different circumstances through no fault of their own.

“The support we have had from our friends, colleagues and many of the companies we work with has been absolutely incredible and the £5,000 we have raised will be split between both charities.”

In total, the team at Bell of Northampton have raised more than £8,000 for Cynthia Spencer Hospice and Northampton Hope Centre by taking part in a string of fundraising activities to mark the store’s 125th anniversary. On Sunday, October 15, Parshin Pourmozafari and David Richardson will aim to add to that total by taking part in the Derbyshire Three Peaks Challenge.