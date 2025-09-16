Leasing company continues to grow with new recruit

A growing Northamptonshire vehicle leasing firm has welcomed another new starter as part of their continued expansion and company investment.

Silverstone Leasing has added three new recruits to its talented team during 2025 so far, with the fourth being latest hire Shane Bicknell.

Shane joins the fold as an account manager, bringing a wealth of industry experience from his previous workplace, another leasing broker, DreamLease.

Shane will work closely with both local and national businesses to deliver Silverstone Leasing’s renowned, award-winning, personal service.

He said: “I am passionate about delivering excellent service and exceeding expectations, and I am always eager to learn new things and improve my performance. I value teamwork, honesty, and innovation, and I strive to contribute to the success and growth of Silverstone Leasing.”

Away from work, Shane is a keen cricketer who rarely misses a chance to get down to the nets. He is also a proud dad of two children and an all-round sports fan.

Silverstone Leasing managing director Scott Norville said: “We’re excited to announce Shane’s appointment, as part of our continued expansion. A true people-person, Shane is passionate about building long-term relationships and prides himself on always going the extra mile for his clients, which we have already seen in the short time that he has been with us.

“We are immensely proud of the culture we have built here at Silverstone Leasing so each new addition to the team is chosen carefully to fit with our ethos and Shane definitely does that.”