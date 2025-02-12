Leasing company choose Charity of the Year 2025

A leading Northamptonshire leasing company has chosen its Charity of the Year for 2025.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Silverstone Leasing has announced that Cynthia Spencer Hospice will be the sole beneficiary of its fundraising for the sixth consecutive year.

In the past, the team at Silverstone Leasing has taken part in numerous challenges in aid of the hospice including an abseil and running race, and this year fundraising efforts look set to include a family fun day and marathon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main event of the year will be the Silverstone Soccer charity football tournament, which takes place each summer and has raised thousands of pounds for the hospice since its conception in 2020.

Silverstone Leasing team taking part in fundraising activities for Cynthia Spencer Hospice

The date of the sixth annual tournament will be announced imminently.

Last year two footballing legends – Michael Owen and Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock - backed the five-a-side fundraiser, sending video messages encouraging local people and businesses to get involved.

Corporate Partnerships Fundraiser Lead at Cynthia Spencer Hospice Nina Gandy said: “It is fantastic news that Silverstone Leasing has chosen us to be their charity partner for another year. We are privileged to work with a team that really want to make a difference within the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have had singing, abseils, golf, tandem cycling, half marathons and of course Silverstone Soccer, which has become the key event in the fundraising calendar! I am really looking forward to working with the Silverstone Leasing team again in 2025 and thank them for their continued support.”

Silverstone Leasing’s Scott Norville and Ryan Bishop presenting a cheque to Cynthia Spencer Hospice’s Nina Gandy.

Silverstone Leasing sales manager Ryan Bishop, who also organises Silverstone Soccer, said: “For the past six years we’ve done all that we can to support Cynthia Spencer Hospice, a cause close to all our hearts. We’ve built a great rapport with Nina and with the charity and working with them is a pleasure as well as a privilege.

“To be able to help such an incredible cause is something we are very proud of here at Silverstone Leasing and we hope that our efforts this year will result in our greatest donation yet!”

Keep an eye on Silverstone Leasing social media for the forthcoming date announcement for Silverstone Soccer 2025, or visit www.silverstoneleasing.com