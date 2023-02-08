Learning disability charity receives £5,000 donation from Northamptonshire builder

The Goed Life, a charity that provides people with learning disabilities with employment advice and training, has received a £5,000 donation from Barratt Homes to assist with its work.

The donation will help the charity continue to invest in the future of those with learning disabilities and provide them with rewarding and fulfilling employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donation came as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the homebuilder operates.

Jackie and Laura with Barratt Northampton Managing Director Simon Francis

Jackie Bird, Cube Cruiser Manager at Goed Life, said: “We were delighted when Barratt Homes got in touch to say that we had been chosen to receive the donation. Supporting and encouraging adults with learning disabilities to live their best lives is very close to our hearts. It was such a lovely and welcome surprise to learn that Barratt Homes recognised that our charity is an extremely worthwhile cause.

“The donation will enable us to continue to invest in the learning disability community, working in partnership with local businesses, organisations and charities to create more opportunities for our amazing young adults.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2017, The Goed Life has aimed to give people a leg up into society to help realise their potential and show how they can contribute to society.

The charity was founded by the Goedhuis family whose adult son, Sam, has Downs Syndrome. Sam started working at the Beehive Café in Northampton and the experience was life changing for Sam. As his sense of belonging grew, he became happier and more confident due to having a purposeful role in the community. The Goedhuis family wanted to build on Sam’s position experience so that his peers and others could also benefit from similar experiences.

In 2021, The Goed Life partnered with the Cube Disability to launch a new and exciting project; The Cube Disability Cruiser. The Cube Cruiser is a food and coffee van. It provides opportunities for adults with learning disabilities to gain valuable work experience, for example, barista training, food hygiene, customer service skills, money taking, and team building.

The Cube Cruiser also recently visited Barratt Homes Northampton’s head office, so the staff had a chance to meet representatives of the charity and sample delicious cakes and barista coffee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jackie continued: “We would like to say thank you so much to Barratt Homes for supporting The Goed Life. We are passionate about what we do and we are committed to raising the money required to continue to make a real difference to the lives of people with learning disabilities.”

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer The Goed Life a donation to support the fantastic work it does.”