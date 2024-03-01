Leap into a pub themed day
and live on Freeview channel 276
The hospitality team at the home provided a spread of sweet and savoury treats to compliment the wide variety of drinks on offer. The residents also took part in traditional pub games including pool and a quiz! There was lively debate about the current news and lots of laughter.
General Manager, Mo Masedi said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day for leap year. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Brampton View care home as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”
One resident said “We had lots of fun trying different drinks and snacks and reminiscing about when we had tried them before. Lots of memories from throughout the years were shared!”