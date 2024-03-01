Leap into a pub themed day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hospitality team at the home provided a spread of sweet and savoury treats to compliment the wide variety of drinks on offer. The residents also took part in traditional pub games including pool and a quiz! There was lively debate about the current news and lots of laughter.

General Manager, Mo Masedi said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day for leap year. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Brampton View care home as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”