Leading specialist Northampton recruiter experiences record year

As 2024 draws to an end, Gi Pro Energy, the specialist recruitment division of leading UK HR and recruitment experts, Gi Group , which services businesses across Northampton, is celebrating a year of exceptional successes.

From a record-breaking weekly gross profit to the highest number of temporary workers out in work, Gi Pro Energy has experienced its best year to date. As a specialist engineering recruitment agency, Gi Pro services the manufacturing, technical engineering, facilities management, maintenance and energy sectors across Northampton.

Kristy Kenney, Senior Operations Manager at Gi Pro, commented: “This year has been fantastic for our team, they have really gone above and beyond to deliver some truly fantastic results. Everyone has relentlessly given 110 per cent to all of our clients and candidates to ensure the right individuals are placed with the perfect organisation. 2024 has seen a great deal of change and challenges within the recruitment sector, but we’re delighted to see that our division’s hard work is shining through as we prepare to take on a new year.

“For our Energy team to achieve the highest weekly GP in the history of our division is incredible. I hope that each member of our team recognises this brilliant achievement, as I really couldn’t be prouder. Each individual has tackled the challenges of this year head on and we can’t wait to see how they take on 2025.”

L-R Victor Ceban, Danielle Miller, Kristy Kenney, Charlotte Marchant, Callum McMahon

Gi Pro Energy has invested heavily in recruitment operations to ensure the process runs seamlessly for both candidates and clients. From strong industry expertise to an extensive industry network, the Gi Pro team are equipped to ensure a smooth operation.

As testament to the efforts of Gi Pro, the Energy division received feedback from one of its leading clients: “Special thanks to the team for their outstanding efforts and ensuring everything runs smoothly. It’s clear they have invested a great deal of time and energy into making this process slick and seamless and the results speak for themselves.

“It’s greatly appreciated and we are proud to have such a proactive and determined partner. We’re Looking forward to continuing this successful collaboration.”

Throughout 2024, the recruitment industry has experienced long hiring processes, talent shortages, market fragmentation, economic uncertainties, and poor performance due to a volatile economy and the long arm impacts of COVID and Brexit still lingering on, which is why Gi Pro is committed to ensuring it continues to provide the highest level of service to its clients and candidates.

Kirsty Kenney continued: “This year has created a turbulent backdrop for our teams, but they have adapted and overcome which has resulted in some fantastic end of year stats. We have created a well-oiled machine which means each individual knows what it takes to get the job done and these results are evidence of this.”

As part of Gi Group UK, Gi Pro is headquartered in Chesterfield in the Midlands. Gi Group UK employs close to 500 people and in 2024 is proud to serve almost 1500 clients from 87 locations (26 branches and 61 sites). The business is uniquely committed to the creation of social and economic value for both employers and candidates alike. The organisations parent company, Gi Group Holding, places one person in work every 90 seconds in the UK.

For more information about Gi Pro division, please visit: https://uk.gigroup.com/gipro/