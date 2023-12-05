Leading Northamptonshire charity recruits new head of service

“We transform day-to-day living experiences into impactful learning opportunities and put our service users at the heart of everything we do” – says Tom Davies, recently appointed as head of services and operations at Teamwork Trust.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tom Davies, previously head of Spectrum Northants’ education service, joined this leading Northamptonshire charity in November 2023. His role includes overseeing the care, education, quality and transition functions of the charity.

Tom said: “Teamwork Trust is a brilliant organisation - passionate about ensuring that everyone has access to the same chances, choices and opportunities. I am committed to doing everything possible to support service users and help Teamwork Trust maintain and further its status as one of Northamptonshire’s leading providers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Northamptonshire charity, which has centres in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough, has been supporting autistic adults, people with learning disabilities and individuals with mental health needs for more than 40 years.

Tom Davies, new Head of Services and Operations at Team – sixth from the left

Tom, whose career has included the position of course Lead at Northampton College’s Supported Learning Department, brings with him over 15 years’ experience working with people with additional needs. He has also previously worked as a carer and as a speech and language therapy assistant.

Helen Burdett-Wright, Chief Executive at Teamwork Trust, said: “Tom brings with him years of expertise and we are delighted to welcome him to the team. Tom is calm, reassuring and experienced and is already proving popular with our service users. Exciting time ahead.”

Teamwork Trust service user Michael said: “Nice to have Tom here and hope he enjoys the experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow service user Barnaby said: “Really happy that Tom is here, he will be good at Teamwork. It was nice that I had already met him at Northampton College.”

Tom has taken over from Vickie Bell, the charity’s former Head of Programmes, who worked at Teamwork Trust for more than a decade.