Leading Northampton fitness provider delivering apprenticeships for young people

A leading Northampton gym, fitness and wellbeing provider is showcasing opportunities for young people to get a head start in the sports and fitness industry as GCSE results are delivered this week.

Trilogy Active operates Cripps Recreation Centre, Danes Camp, Duston Sports Centre, Lings Forum, The Mounts Baths and the Forum Cinema as well as Berzerk Active Play Centre in Northampton as well as Belper Leisure Centre and the Hickory Dickory Active Play Centres in the Midlands.

“We are a company committed to doing good and supporting the local economy.” said Managing Director of Trilogy Active John Fletcher. “As part of that we are proud to invest in future talent with our Apprenticeship Scheme.”

“We believe in nurturing the next generation of professionals from all backgrounds and equipping them with the tools to succeed.” he said.

One of the Level 3 Apprenticeships available at Trilogy Active is for a Community Sport & Health Officer.

The Apprentice will have an important role to play in improving the health and wellbeing of children, families, and communities by delivering fun, inclusive, and engaging activities that help to bring about a change in physical activity habits.

Apprentices will engage with training that will develop and enhance their coaching skills and equip them to work in a variety of environments and deliver a variety of activities. They will engage with a range of stakeholders and work effectively in partnership with other organisations.

“At Trilogy Active, we are dedicated to nurturing talent and equipping the next generation with the skills they need to succeed.” said Stuart Thomas, Learning & Development Manager at Trilogy Active.

“These Apprenticeships are one way of shaping theses leaders of tomorrow. By investing in professional development now, we will cultivate a skilled, motivated, and diverse workforce ready to meet future challenges.”

“I’m grateful for all the practical skills I have learnt, such as life guarding, swim teaching and delivering a range of sporting activities for children.” said former Trilogy Active Apprentice Joe who following his time with the company has gone on to undertake a role with Camp America. “Overall I would highly recommend Trilogy Active as a provider of Apprenticeships.”

“Trilogy Active is an exciting place to start your Apprenticeship journey.” said John Fletcher, Managing Director of Trilogy Active. “We are looking for young people with an ability to learn, develop and accept challenge and be a team player who want’s others to succeed.”