Leading motoring firms announce collaboration

A Northampton-based vehicle leasing firm has announced a partnership with a leading provider of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the UK.

Silverstone Leasing has teamed up with Cord EV after seeing a dramatic increase in customers looking to switch to individual electric vehicles or fully electric company fleets. Through the new partnership, Silverstone Leasing can now offer socketed (untethered) or in-built cable (tethered) charging points to any customer that takes delivery of an electric vehicle.

Cord EV, also known as Cord Power Technologies Ltd, is a UK-based company that specialises in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, including the manufacturing and installation of EV chargers, cables and accessories. The company provides products to both consumers and major retailers, including Halfords and Amazon.

Scott Norville, managing director at Silverstone Leasing, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Cord EV, a well-known and growing company within our industry.

“We’ve found that so many of our customers want to switch to electric vehicles, but some are still wary of the charging infrastructure in the UK. Offering this new solution through a trusted supplier like Cord EV, takes away a customer pain point and makes the transition to electric hassle-free and effortless. It also adds value for our customers, which is a key part of our customer experience strategy.”

Paul Tomlinson, co-founder of Cord EV, added: “We're excited to partner with Silverstone Leasing to offer home EV charging solutions to their customers. Through this collaboration, Silverstone customers get an exclusive discount on a Cord EV charger installation and installation within two weeks making the transition to electric vehicles more straightforward. This partnership aligns well with our mutual focus on customer experience: Silverstone provides solid leasing services, and Cord offers dependable home chargers and free advice and support to match the switch to electric. "

For more information on the collaboration and how Silverstone Leasing customers can benefit, see https://www.cord-ev.com/silverstoneleasing. To find out more about Silverstone Leasing, visit www.silverstoneleasing.com