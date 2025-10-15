Leading law firm, Fletchers, opens new office in Northampton

Leading personal injury and clinical negligence firm, Fletchers, has officially opened a new office in Northampton.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new office comes after acquiring Shoosmiths’ leading serious injury and clinical negligence teams — including a well-established team who are already based in Northampton.

Over 80 colleagues, including eight partners, have joined Fletchers as part of the deal, significantly strengthening its national footprint and adding a major new hub in Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharine Burgess, former Partner at Shoosmiths Serious Injury and now Head of Fletchers Northampton, will oversee the integration of the new team and the continued delivery of specialist services to clients across Northamptonshire and the wider East Midlands.

Fletchers' new office at Office 14, Vulcan Works, on Guildhall Road.

Sharine commented: “We’re proud of the reputation we’ve built here in Northampton, and excited about the future as part of Fletchers. This is a team with deep experience in complex and high-value serious injury cases — and joining Fletchers gives us the scale and focus to grow even further.”

Fletchers, headquartered in Manchester, is one of the UK’s largest clinical negligence and personal injury groups. The acquisition adds new locations in Northampton, Birmingham, and the Thames Valley, complementing Fletchers’ existing offices in the North West, Yorkshire, Newcastle, and Cambridge.

The office sees the addition of 16 new colleagues and is located at Office 14, Vulcan Works, 34-38 Guildhall Road, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 1EW.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlene Mann, Managing Director of New Acquisitions at Fletchers said: “Northampton is an important addition to our network. The Shoosmiths team based here is one of the most respected in the country, and we’re delighted to welcome them into the Group.”

This is Fletchers’ ninth acquisition in three years, and reflects its ambition to be the UK’s most successful serious injury law firm — combining specialist expertise with a strong national presence.