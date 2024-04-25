Leading health and safety consultancy through to finals of SME Northamptonshire Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a period of tremendous growth for the company, which has seen it move to new premises on Northampton’s Moulton Park and grow its team, the company is a finalist in both the prestigious Best Enterprising Business and High Growth categories.

Established in 2020, Acorn Safety Services provides health and safety services to businesses, charities and organisations across the UK, specialising in legionella risk assessments, fire safety, CDM compliance and asbestos management services. It also provides health and safety training and guidance to ensure full compliance with the latest regulations.

Operations Manager, Zeynep Guzelkasap said the team was delighted, and looking forward to the awards night which is being held at Daventry’s Mercure Hotel on May 2.

Operations Manager Zeynep Guzelkasap, celebrates Acorn Safety Services’ success

She said: “We’re over the moon to be named as finalists something which is testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at Acorn Safety Services.

“With the move to a new office, the introduction of new products and services and the continued growth of our team, Acorn Safety Services has had a big year and has really established itself as one of the leading health and safety consultancies in the UK.