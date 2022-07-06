Launch date for historic former inn in Kilsby that has been closed for three years

A traditional village pub in Kilsby that has been closed for three years will reopen with a brand new look and food menu on July 25.

The George will open its doors after a complete overhaul, offering a varied menu of Indian-inspired dishes along with popular pub favourites such as burgers, wood-fired pizzas and grills.

At the helm will be accomplished Midlands-based chef Hari Shankararkrishnamurthy, who takes over following a £330,000 investment by Star Pubs & Bars and has aspirations to make the venue a destination restaurant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hari outside The George in Kilsby.

Chef Hari was classically trained in India and spent six months at three Michelin-starred Restaurant George Blanc in Vonnas, before going on to work at venues including Resorts World, Selfridges and Mowgli.

He also spent two years working on luxury cruise liners and his food style incorporates elements from many global cuisines.

As a child growing up in India, Hari was responsible for taking freshly-roasted spices to have them milled for his family’s cooking. In a role reversal, his mother will now dry roast and grind spices and send them to him to use in his home-inspired dishes. Vegan, vegetarian and Halal diets will be well catered for.

Hari said: “When I first saw The George I knew it was the perfect place to open my first restaurant and I’m delighted to have the support of Star Pubs & Bars who have seen the pub’s potential to become a serious restaurant.