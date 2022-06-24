Latest food hygiene ratings for pubs, restaurants, cafes and venues in Northampton from five star to one star

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.

Ratings show how well the business is doing overall, based on standards found at the time of inspection.

Local inspectors visit any place where food is handled, stored or prepared — but do not take into account quality of the food, customer service, culinary skill, presentation or comfort.

1. Four-star ratings All Saints Bistro at All Saints Church, George Row, Northampton, Nn1 1df; rated on May 4

2. Two-star hygiene rating The Dragon Inn at 11 Fairfield Road, Kingsley, Northampton, Nn2 7ed; rated on May 17, 2022

3. Five-star rating Electric Pavilion at 10 Gold Street, Northampton, Nn1 1rs; rated on June 15

4. Five-star rating Foundryman's Arms at 135-137 St James Road, St James, Northampton, Nn5 5le; rated on June 9