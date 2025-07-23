Latest cohort of Northamptonshire firefighters achieve apprentice qualification

A cohort of firefighters have become the latest to complete an apprenticeship qualification with Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The 12 firefighters have received the Level 3 Operational Firefighter qualification from the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, and in doing so have become just the second group ever to receive the qualification with the Service.

Several of the new apprentices were presented with their certificates by Chief Fire Officer Nikki Watson at Fire HQ at Darby House in Wellingborough on Monday (July 21).

Nikki Watson said: “We take great pride in being able to develop our firefighters and equip them with skills and qualifications that will prove beneficial for the rest of their working lives. Completing this apprenticeship course will help this group to progress here at the Fire Service, but it is also a transferable skill that can be used for whichever path they choose to follow.

Firefighter Andrew Murphy is pictured with his apprenticeship certificate after completing the two-year course. Photo: Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service

“I know how much hard work and effort they have all put in over the last two years, so it was a great privilege to be able to present them with their certificates. I now look forward to seeing how they progress throughout their careers.

“I also want to pay tribute to our fantastic training instructors, who have been there throughout to help the candidates on this journey.”

The apprenticeship took two years for the cohort to complete and saw them undertake practical examinations to demonstrate their firefighting skills, as well as completing knowledge testing to showcase their understanding of the role and how they have helped with safety in the local community.

The end point assessment involved them being assessed by experienced independent instructors from other Fire and Rescue Services who determined if they had met the required standards, and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was delighted with the feedback that was received about all the apprentice firefighters.

Six apprentices are pictured with their apprenticeship certificates, along with Chief Fire Officer Nikki Watson (left) and training instructor Richard Walding (right). Photo: Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service

Andrew Murphy, aged 29 from Kettering, was one of the group to receive the apprenticeship, passing with distinction.

Having previously been with the RAF, Andrew attended a Have A Go Day at Corby Fire Station to see what life would be like as a firefighter, and joined Corby Blue Watch in summer 2023 to begin his journey in the Fire Service.

Andrew said: “Becoming a firefighter was something I wanted to do, because I really wanted to feel like I was protecting my local community.

“I was expecting the apprenticeship course to be physically tough, but it was mentally tough too. But it’s been a very good group to be part of. We all joined at the same time and went through training together, and we all keep in touch and continue to support each other.

“I struggle with dyslexia, so I wasn’t sure whether I could make it through – but luckily I have had lots of support from the Service. I’ve done some school visits since I joined, and spoken to young people who didn’t think they could join the Fire Service because they are neurodiverse. I didn’t expect to get through it myself, so to tell them that it’s not true, that they can do it, has been fantastic.”

The full list of candidates achieving the Level 3 Operational Firefighter qualification is as follows: Harry Bartlett, Zak Briggs, Elliot Clarke, Isabella Dascalescu, Bethany James, Nicola Lambe, Charlie Litchfield, Joseph McDaniels, Andrew Murphy, Daniel Murray-Powell, Eleanor Pike and Troy Tompkins.