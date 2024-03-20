Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Training Provider of the Year was given by Anchor, England’s largest not-for-profit provider of care and housing for people in later life to Leonie Wade, 37, an Area Manager for Anchor working across Northamptonshire and Leicestershire.

Leonie was nominated by the apprenticeship training provider, Learning Curve Group who have been supporting her with her Apprenticeship certificates from the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH), The Institute of Residential Property Management (IRPM), Housing and Property Management Level 3.

Learning Curve Group praised Leonie’s standard of work and professionalism in their nomination. The judges of Anchor’s Apprenticeship Awards clearly agreed, naming her the winner on 8th February 2024.

Leonie Wade with her award

Leonie is delighted to have won the Training Provider Apprentice of the Year, saying: “I’m overjoyed, I really am! It’s wonderful to have won. I’m really touched I was even nominated.

“I really enjoy my job and I value having a role that I can be “out and about” on my locations, supporting my Location Managers and having the opportunity to meet with our customers, their families and third parties. A further thank you to Learning Curve Group for their support.”

Rebecca Kelly, Leonie’s assessor at Learning Curve Group, said: “Leonie has embraced her apprenticeship admirably demonstrating outstanding behaviours that have shown dedication and enthusiasm for progressing in her apprenticeship while working for Anchor.”

