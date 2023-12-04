Languages local business gets the seal of approval at the prestigious What’s On 4 Kids Awards

Kidslingo Spanish Northants, Towcester & Olney, secures two national awards at the What's on 4 Kids Awards 2023, signaling a triumph in language education and a commitment to joyful learning.

Local business Kidslingo Spanish Northants, Towcester & Olney, is basking in the glow of victory, having clinched two prestigious national awards at the What's on 4 Kids Awards 2023. The enchanting Coombe Abbey hotel in Coventry played host to this momentous occasion last Thursday, where Kidslingo not only secured the title of the "Most Loved Academic Activity in the UK" but also bagged the coveted "Most Loved Academic Activity License Territory of the Year."

These awards, often hailed as the Oscars of the children's activities sector, cast a well-deserved spotlight on Isabel's unwavering dedication to making language learning a joyful experience for children. "I am over the moon to have won this prestigious award," exclaimed Isabel, the driving force behind this project, humbly attributing the success to the collective effort of her exceptional team at Kidslingo.

But what's the secret sauce behind Kidslingo's success? According to Isabel, it's all about making learning Spanish an absolute blast! There are no dreary lessons here – just pure fun and excitement that captivates young minds and creates a positive learning environment.

Kidslingo stands out for its innovative approach to teaching Spanish to children aged 1-12 years. By transforming language education into a fun and engaging endeavor, Kidslingo has become an integral part of the educational landscape in Northampton, operating in 17 local primary schools and offering both curriculum lessons and clubs.

However, Kidslingo's influence goes beyond the school gates. The Sunday club in Wootton, online classes, private lessons, and dynamic partnerships with local nurseries and pre-schools all contribute to the Kidslingo mission of spreading the love for languages. Isabel and her team's passion for instilling language skills in young minds is evident, making Kidslingo a beloved choice among parents and students alike.

The recognition at the What's on 4 Kids Awards 2023 not only positions Kidslingo as a leader in academic activities but also underscores Isabel's commitment to shaping the linguistic landscape for children in and around Northampton. As Kidslingo continues to expand its footprint, Isabel's dedication to providing quality language education in an enjoyable manner promises to be a driving force in creating a generation of language enthusiasts.

