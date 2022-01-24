Landmark new neighbourhood to bring more than 1,000 homes, primary school and community and retail space to Daventry

The 50-hectare development already has outline planning permission.

The 50-hectare development already has outline planning permission for up to 1,100 homes, a quarter of which will be affordable.

The scheme will also incorporate more than 20 hectares of public open space, a new primary school, nursery and community centre, alongside food and retail units.

Spitfire Homes will partner with Crest Nicholson to deliver these new homes and bring the vision of this new community to life once detailed planning permission has been secured.

This considerable investment into the area follows Spitfire Homes’ debut into Northamptonshire, with work now under way on 44 new high-quality homes in the sought-after village of Kislingbury.

Ben Leather, managing director at Spitfire Homes, said: “This is a significant acquisition for Spitfire Homes, one that further supports our vision for expansion into new markets across the Midlands.

“Daventry is a growing market with high demand for new homes as strong transport links and employment opportunities make the area particularly attractive to new home buyers. Our vision for this scheme is to create a new address of choice within Daventry – a varied and vibrant community that people will be proud to call home.

“Partnering with Crest Nicholson will enable us to realise this vision and we look forward to working together to develop this exciting new community.”

Mike Little, director in charge at Crest Nicholson, Midlands, said: “This latest acquisition builds upon our already strong portfolio of homes in Daventry and our continued growth within the Midlands division.