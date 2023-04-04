Landlords at popular pub in Northampton make 'difficult decision' to leave after five successful years

The management team at a popular pub in Northampton have made the “difficult decision" to call it a day.

Paul and Michelle Tugwell have been successfully running the Whitehills pub in Kingsthorpe for five years on behalf of Greene King.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately the couple have confirmed they will be moving on in the next four to six weeks.

Whitehills in Kingsthorpe

In an emotional social media post, the couple wrote: “We have had to make a very difficult decision and to leave the Whitehills.

"As most of you know there is some of our family with ill health and we have taken the decision to move to a pub that is closer to our family so we can spend precious time with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have a very heavy heart leaving The Whitehills as we feel that we have not totally finished what we have started, but in the circumstances I think that you will all understand that we are putting our family first.

"We are so grateful for the time that we have spent with all of you and we hope that you will continue to fully support The Whitehills with its new manager, which will be announced sometime next week.

"We will be moving within the next four to six weeks. We will be having a party before we go and we are currently writing out invitations. When we know the exact date we will give out our invitations.”

Reacting to the news, pub goers wished the pair all the best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One person said: “You have made the pub out to be what it should and it’s been a pleasure to have got to know you. You will be missed and hopefully the new managers have the same outlook as you do. Sorry to see you go.”

Another said: “You have created a thriving pub with high standards of food and have a great reputation, you will be such a hard act to follow and you will be sorely missed by all of us.”

“Thanks for being such amazing hosts! We will miss you,” another wrote.

There is a charity craft fair boasting 35 stalls at the pub this Saturday (April 8) between 12 and 6pm in aid of The Lewis Foundation. All are welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad