Landlady receives award for outstanding contribution

Miranda Richardson, landlady of The Squirrels in Duston, Northampton, has been given an Outstanding Contribution award at the pub industry’s renowned Night of Excellence Awards.

The awards comprise of 14 different categories ranging from Community Pub of the Year to Entertainment Pub of the Year. However, the Outstanding Contribution award is only given out at the awards in extra special circumstances.

Miranda, pictured with Dan Robinson (L) and Wayne Shurvinton (R) of Greene King

Miranda took on the pub as franchisee landlady in August 2022, and in the almost two-year period since, has transformed the pub into a much-loved heart of the community.

The Squirrels is now firmly the heartbeat of village life in Duston and continues to go from strength-to-strength under Miranda’s leadership.

The pub has been so successful that she now also operates The Hart pub, located in the same village as The Squirrels.

In addition to running The Squirrels and The Hart to the highest of standards, Miranda also received the Outstanding Contribution award for her role as an advocate and campaigner for the pub sector.

Over the last 12 months, she has done numerous interviews with the media, including on Good Morning Britain, to talk about the challenges publicans face, such as rising energy bills.

The Night of Excellence Awards celebrate the success of great licensees and the businesses they run in partnership with Greene King Pub Partners. They comprise of 14 awards ranging from Community Pub of the Year to Entertainment Pub of the Year, which are all sponsored by key suppliers to the pub sector and well-known brands such as Molson Coors, Coca-Cola and Bacardi.

This year, the awards were held at a grand ceremony and dinner hosted at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Stratford-Upon-Avon, Warwickshire, for the second year in a row.

The awards event was attended by over 140 licensees from across the country who work with Greene King Pub Partners as well as representatives from the hospitality and pub sector including trade bodies, business leaders and more.

Miranda Richardson, Landlady of The Squirrels and The Hart, both located in Duston, said:

“I am honoured to have won this award from my peers in the pub industry. Pubs play such a vital role in our communities and lives, so speaking up for them is incredibly important – now more than ever. I’d like to thank my team and my customers for their ongoing support. Without them, this award wouldn’t be possible.”

Alex De Araujo Business Development Manager for Greene King Pub Partners, said:

