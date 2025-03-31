Labour government announces new measures to boost construction workforce in West Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mike Reader, MP for Northampton South, educators and business leaders in Northampton have welcomed news that Northampton is set to benefit from an unprecedented package of measures to boost the construction workforce, deliver good jobs, and get Britain building to deliver new homes and infrastructure projects.

As part of Labour’s Plan for Change, the government has announced £600m worth of investment over the next four years to get Britain building, training 60,000 more construction workers and breaking down the barriers to opportunity for thousands of young people.

The new measures include:

Tackling construction skills shortages to build 1.5 million homes

Delivering up to 60,000 more construction workers across the country by 2029

£600 million investment to fund more construction placements, establish Technical Excellence Colleges, launch new foundation apprenticeships and expand Skills Bootcamps nationwide

Mike Reader MP visiting Northampton College

Under the previous Conservative government, the construction sector repeatedly sounded the alarm over skills shortages, with around 320,000 workers lost between 2019 and 2024.

The East Midlands already has a proud track record of construction jobs, with over 130,000 working in the sector – around 6% of the total regional workforce. Labour’s plans will not only ensure more workers remain in construction jobs, but that young people are given the opportunity to work in the industry.

Mike Reader MP for Northampton South, said:

“This Labour government is serious about its Plan for Change to get Britain building.

“This fantastic package of support will not only fuel growth but unlock opportunity for

young people and allow experienced construction workers to pass on their skills.

“This will mean more high-quality jobs across Northamptonshire, improved economic growth

and colleges working closely with local employers to meet their skills needs.”

Labour’s New Foundation Construction Apprenticeships will give young people aged 16-21 the tools they need for a sustained and rewarding career, with employers given up to

£2,000 for every apprentice they take on. The package will see new funding to support Further Education providers in offering industry placements, with tens of thousands of

students per year set to gain industry experience.

The government will also meet a manifesto promise with new funding for ten Technical Excellence Colleges specialising in construction, as well as an expansion to Skills Bootcamps backed by £100 million of funding.

Mark Bradshaw, curriculum manager for construction at Northampton College, said:

“This investment is much needed and will help us deliver the next generation of construction workers the industry needs. The double challenge of acute skills gaps and an ageing workforce means a ready-made pipeline of ambitious new talent is essential if the country is serious about rebuilding.

“Colleges are going to have a huge role to play in preparing that pipeline and we need the backing from government to do that, with investment in staff, facilities and resources to enable us to train construction workers armed with fresh ideas and modern ways of working who are ready to make a difference out there on site.”