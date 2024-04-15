Kori Construction celebrates 15 years with heart charity tie up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kori Construction, based in Corby, is aiming to raise £15,000 for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) to celebrate its 15th year in business.

Among the challenges staff will face is a colour run where they run around an inflatable course while being pelleted with colour paints or powders.

Bake sales, a golf day, and a Grand Prix in which employees will face off to achieve the fastest time on a games console will also feature in the fund-raising activities.

Elaine Kendall, Head of Sustainability at Kori Construction, said the business had chosen the charity to help raise awareness of heart disease among its employees and the wider community.

With this in mind, Kori is holding BHF Wellbeing Days on each of its building sites throughout the year, providing employees, supply chain partners and neighbours with lifesaving CPR training, blood pressure monitoring and wellbeing guidance.

Elaine said: “Heart disease is the leading cause of death in men in the UK, and women are twice as likely to die of coronary heart disease as they are breast cancer.

“The statistics also show more than half the UK population will get a heart or circulatory condition in our lifetime, and they will kill one in four of us. It is a huge and very serious problem.

“Set against that background, we wanted to raise awareness of these issues with our employees and work with the BHF to teach them how to be heart healthy and what to do if they see someone who is in trouble.

“We also wanted to support the charity through fund raising and donating items to sell in their shops, and teaming up with them to celebrate our 15th anniversary seemed the natural way to do that. We’ve got some great activities planned which we hope will get us to our target of £15,000.”

As well as money-raising activities, Kori Construction has put a donation box on each of its building sites to collect good quality clothes, shoes, toys, books, games, and accessories for BHF to sell in its shops.

Each site will also be holding its own fundraising day to build on the money raised across the wider business.

Kori Construction was established by director Steve Culbert in 2009 as SAC Construction and works across the care, later living, multi-room, life sciences and commercial sectors.

The business has been on a rapid upward trajectory in recent years, moving from a turnover of £2m in 2016 to sales of £XXXm in 2023, and is currently on site delivering 10 care homes across the UK.

Managing director Jordan Connachie described the 15 year anniversary as a fantastic milestone in the company’s history, adding there would be many more to come.

“We’re delighted to have reached 15 years with the business in the best possible health,” he said.