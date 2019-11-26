Kitchen firm offers jobs to former Premier Kitchens employees at Northampton showroom after collapse

A national kitchen company is offering jobs to former employees at Premier Kitchens & Bedrooms after it went into liquidation and its Northampton showroom closed.

Wren Kitchens, which is due to open its own showroom in Northampton next year, is hiring hundreds of new members of staff in the next 12 months.

A Wren spokesman said: “Those who have faced losing their jobs at Premier Kitchens & Bedrooms have transferrable attributes that we’re looking for including first-class customer service and creative designer skills to help our customers’ dream kitchens come to life.

“Wren is home to some of the best designers in the UK and we’re looking for passionate, new recruits to join the Wren family to help shape our exciting journey and lead the way in the retail kitchen industry.”

Premier Kitchens collapsed on Friday (November 22), with the loss of 100 jobs and showrooms in Northampton, Bedford and Wellingborough, as well as customers left with half-done kitchens.

Wren Kitchens employs over 5,000 people across the UK and has showrooms in Rushden Lakes, Cambridge, Leicester, Milton Keynes and Bedford plus 80 more across the UK.

Some of the retail positions Wren Kitchens is offering are: kitchen sales consultants, showroom advisors, general/assistant managers, design surveyors and compliance officers.

This is part of an 'extensive' recruitment programme with plans of employing around 600 kitchen sales consultants over the next year.

Wren plans to open 12 new showrooms across the UK this year and more next year including one in Northampton in summer 2020.

To apply for a role with Wren visit wrencareers.com or email recruitment@wrenkitchens.com with a CV and covering letter.