Kind-hearted construction consultancy donate charity Christmas hampers

Generous workers at a Northamptonshire construction consultancy have collected thousands of essential and luxury items to build hampers for families who need support this Christmas.

The kind-hearted team at Bhangals Construction Consultants stayed after hours at their new office in Grange Park on Tuesday night to put together more than 60 hampers which included essentials such as tea, coffee, pasta, tins, cereal, shampoo, conditioner, and toothpaste.

Families receiving the parcels will also find treats such as chocolate, biscuits, sweets and luxury toiletries inside.

The bumper bags were handed over to innovative community support hub SCCYC Waterside Connect, who work tirelessly to provide vital services to the local community and much needed food and supplies to families living in poverty, and in crisis.

Some of the Bhangals Construction Consultants team with the hampers

The Bhangals team also collected a mountain of toys to donate to the cause, which supports people facing complex issues and vulnerabilities who require critical support and crucial resources.

Bhangals Construction Consultants associate operations director Katie Newman said: “This is the fourth consecutive year that we have supported SCCYC Waterside Connect with our Christmas hampers. With the current cost-of-living crisis, we understand how difficult this time of year can be for so many families struggling to make ends meet.

“As a team we take pride in helping each other and the wider community and we hope that the bags will provide a welcome relief for many families finding things hard this Christmas.”