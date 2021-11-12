Kilsby children get creative to spread environmental message

Children show of their creations.

Faye Jones, of Kilsby Action Group, has been teaching youngsters about green space and wildlife.

She is encouraging people to 'think global act local'.

Faye said: "We held the workshop for the children of the village to have their say in opposing a housing development.

Working on their designs.

"They got together at the village hall create wildlife banners and bird feeders. They also learned about responsible and constructive conservation action."

The event was sponsored by Venture Caravans and Tesco clothing.

"They donated to the cause making it possible and have mentioned the possibility of supporting future nature inspired workshops ensuring local children continue to have the opportunity to learn about nature and the environment," Faye added.

Faye

Getting creative for the environment.