Kiddi Caru Day Nursery in Abington Grove achieves Ofsted ‘Good’

On the 18th July 2023, the nursery and preschool had their first Ofsted inspection since their acquisition by Grandir UK and achieved ‘Good’ across all areas of inspection, including Quality of Education, Behaviour & Attitudes, Personal Development, Leadership & Management.

Kiddi Caru in Abington Grove is located in a beautifully renovated house, providing a home-from-home environment for nursery and preschool children. The nursery is known as a place where children develop nurturing relationships with the staff, who know the children very well.

The report highlighted many strengths of the nursery including how the staff help children be more physically active and encourage participation in exercise. The inspector was impressed how the nursery staff ‘encourage children to try challenging movements, such as pushing themselves around on balance bikes.’ This exercise initiative also extends to babies, who have a lot of opportunities to scramble and climb around the nursery.

Kiddi Caru Day Nursery in Abington Grove celebrating their Ofsted 'Good'

Staff are able to identify children who may have special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) promptly and accurately. The report notes that staff ‘develop good working relationships with parents to ensure that these children receive the help that they need.’ The nursery is great at making sure that Children with SEND are fully included in all the nursery activities, and in addition, they also benefit from having quieter times with their key member of staff.

The inspector was pleased to see how well the management team and staff work together to clearly identify the nursery's strengths and assess areas for further development. The report compliments the nursery on the plans they put in place ‘to further improve on the experiences they provide for children’. The nursery and preschool effectively use some of their areas as high-quality learning environments for staff which helps with their development.