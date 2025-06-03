Khandie Photography honoured with Rose of Northamptonshire Award for community impact through photography

Khandie

Acclaimed Northamptonshire photographer Khandie Rees of Khandie Photography has been awarded the Rose of Northamptonshire Award, recognising her outstanding volunteer work using photography to uplift and empower marginalised communities.

Khandie has dedicated years to running creative workshops for children in care, young people on alternative education pathways, retired individuals, and people with additional needs. Her sessions go beyond teaching photography. They foster self-expression, confidence, and connection through creativity.

“Photography has been my career, my therapy, and my life,” said Khandie. “I believe creativity belongs to everyone, not just those who can afford expensive gear or formal education. This award is lovely, but the real reward is seeing someone discover their own creative voice without constraints.”

This latest accolade adds to an impressive list of accomplishments. Khandie was recently announced as the newest ambassador for the British Institute of Professional Photography (BIPP), a title reserved for individuals who exemplify both professional excellence and a dedication to nurturing the wider photographic community.

Her professional credits include photographing for the Women’s Rugby World Cup at the MotoGP, and writing a top-selling photography book. She also hosts The Loud Lens, a popular and brutally honest photography podcast that tackles industry myths, business realities, and mental health — offering real talk and real help for photographers navigating today’s creative landscape.

The Rose of Northamptonshire Award, created in partnership with Northampton Community Foundation, West Northamptonshire and North Northamptonshire Councils, celebrates individuals who go above and beyond in service to their communities. Khandie’s blend of artistic talent, educational outreach, and relentless honesty makes her a standout example of that ethos in action.

From capturing powerful images on global stages to mentoring emerging artists and challenging industry gatekeeping, Khandie Rees continues to prove that photography can be both a profession and a powerful force for social change.