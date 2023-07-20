Kettering pub set to close - but owners confident it will soon have new tenant

A Kettering pub will shut its doors this weekend – but the group which owns it is confident that pints will be poured there again very soon.

The Cordwainer, on the corner of Bath Road and Cedar Road, is holding a closing party on Saturday (July 22) with live music and discounted drinks.

Its current tenants are leaving the pub and, thanking people for their support on Facebook this week, said ‘unfortunately it just wasn't to be’. They declined to comment when previously contacted by the Northants Telegraph.

An open day is being held at the pub for prospective landlords between 10am and 4pm this Friday. And Adam Muxlow, business development manager at pub owner Trust Inns, is hoping it may be open again within two weeks.

He said: "We've had quite a bit of interest already."

Mr Muxlow added that they are looking for a strong community operator who will sell traditional home-cooked food.

He said: "It needs to be a pub for the community."

The mayor of Kettering, Cllr Emily Fedorowycz (Green) has used the pub for All Saints community meetings in the past and said she was saddened to hear it would be closing.

But she urged town residents to visit the pub when it does re-open to make sure the building is ‘used to its full potential’.

She said: “Chatting to the staff they seemed to have been hit hard by the rapidly increasing energy bills. Alongside this, the cost of living has meant people are struggling to pay for food and rent, let alone go out for a drink.