Kettering care home wins Top 20 Award

Thorndale in Kettering has been chosen by residents and their families as one of the Top 20 care homes in the East Midlands.

By Kelsey LiveseyContributor
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:54 BST- 2 min read
Thorndale care home

Residents rate Kettering care home as one of the top in East Midlands

There are 1,418 homes in the East Midlands with the top 20 receiving an award from the UK’s leading reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk.

The award is based on reviews of the care home written by their residents, as well as their friends and relatives.

There are nearly 17,000 care homes in the UK caring for around half a million people. Over 12,000 of these care homes support older people aged 65 and over, while the rest care for people with learning disabilities and mental health issues.

People are living longer, and with 19% of the total population in the UK aged 65 years or older, equating to 11 million people, demand for care homes is set to grow.

To search for care homes in Kettering go to: https://www.carehome.co.uk/care_search_results.cfm/searchtown/Kettering

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said:

“We now have over 260,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk so we are able to give people a real insight into what a care home and its care staff are like. Our reviews reveal if the care home is value for money as well as the standard of its facilities and the quality of their care, activities and nutrition.

“Reviews of Thorndale show they provide an excellent standard of care and we would like to congratulate them on being a Top 20 care home in the East Midlands. It is such an achievement to be named as a top rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.

“Choosing a care home can be emotionally and physically exhausting for both the person going to live there as well as their family, so we hope our awards which are given to the highest rated homes will help make the search easier.”

Heidi Brown, Service Manager at Thorndale, said:“Knowing all of these reviews are from family and friends of those living here at the home, and knowing how happy they are with the care we deliver to their loved ones, makes me so happy. It is testament to the hard-working team I am lucky to have at Thorndale.”To view Thorndale’s reviews go tohttps://www.carehome.co.uk/carehome.cfm/searchazref/10003020THOC

Please follow this link for the full list of winnershttp://www.carehome.co.uk/awards/

