Gabriel Court, a branch of ACI Care that specialises in residential, respite and dementia care, is celebrating its ongoing relationship with Highfield Food Bank – highlighting the importance of community ties and the power of giving back.

The connection between the two was initiated by Gabriel Court’s Activities Coordinator Dale Knighton, who at the time worked as a full-time volunteer at the food bank during the challenging lockdown period. Dale found purpose and fulfilment amidst the uncertainties brought on by being furloughed from his night job at a hotel — and soon after the pandemic, he joined the care home.

Highfield Food Bank previously operated on a smaller scale but expanded to meet the growing demand during lockdown. As the community's support grew, the food bank moved to the local community centre, where it has been providing essential aid in this format for 500 days, even earning a ‘Covid Champions’ Award.

Nora, a resident from Gabriel Court, supporting Highfield Food Bank.

Speaking about the relationship, Dale said: “I’m grateful that I was able to connect my two passions of caring and community support. It’s also lovely to see the residents and staff really get behind the cause too. Nora, one of our residents, came with me to visit the food bank on their 500-day mark, as they were collecting outside Morrisons and she was eager to see how it worked. We all look forward to supporting the food bank for its next 500 days of operation and beyond, and continuing to positively impact those in need within our community.”

Over time, the partnership has continued to flourish, with the care home sending warm blankets to aid those in need through the cost of living crisis – with others being distributed between Ukraine and a local dogs' shelter. The heartwarming partnership serves as a great example of how organisations can come together to make a significant impact on their local community.

For more information on Gabriel Court, visit https://aci.care/gabriel-court/ and for more information ACI Care, visit https://aci.care/.