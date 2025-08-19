Keepmoat strengthens team with new Regional Managing Director

Top 10 housebuilder, Keepmoat, has strengthened its regional base in Northampton with the appointment of a new Regional Managing Director.

Victor Idowu, who brings more than 21 years of industry experience to the division, will join the South Midlands team to deliver ambitious growth plans across Peterborough, Milton Keynes and Stevenage.

In his role, Victor will focus on implementing new strategies for the region, supporting the land acquisition strategy and driving growth in key areas to deliver high-quality new homes for local people, alongside spearheading the ambitious growth aspirations for the region.

He joins the housebuilder with extensive experience within Land, Planning, Design and Affordable Housing teams, having previously worked at Taylor Wimpey and Barratt & David Wilson Homes.

Commenting on his appointment, Victor said: “I am thrilled to have been appointed by such a well-established, national homebuilder. With my strong track record sourcing and securing new land opportunities, I look forward to bringing my expertise from my previous roles in land and planning.

“The team is expanding, marking an exciting time of growth and I am excited to lead the region to meet ambitious targets, creating high quality new homes with a sustainable edge.”

Divisional Chair for Keepmoat West, East and South Midlands, Charlotte Goode added: "It’s great to welcome Victor to the team and I am eager to see him further strengthen our land pipeline and support the growth of our region.

“At Keepmoat, we’re committed to creating communities and transforming lives. Victor brings a wealth of experience and we’re excited to grow our delivery in this fantastic region”

Keepmoat is a leading partnership homebuilder with a track-record of delivering quality new homes across the UK at prices people can afford. To date, almost 70 percent of its current developments are on brownfield sites.