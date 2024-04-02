‘Keeping it in the family’ – long-serving property expert hands over reins to son and daughter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sali Brown, who set up sales and lettings agency Chelton Brown from the front room of her Northampton home in 1990 with the help of just a secretary, is handing over to Edward and Tori – both of whom already work in the business and have played a major part in recent growth.

Chelton Brown is one of the largest independent letting agents in the UK, managing more than 1,500 properties throughout the county, ranging from studio apartments to seven-bedroom listed mansions. Clients range from first-time landlords to professional portfolio holders and large landowners such as the Althorp Estate.

Sali, who will continue to provide strategic guidance in her new capacity as the founding senior director after serving as managing director for 33 years, said: “I have always been a firm believer in having a strong work ethic and a determination to never stand still – I can see that in both Edward and Tori so I’m confident they can take us to the next level and I’m looking forward to taking a back seat and giving them the chance to flourish.

Sali Brown with Edward and Tori Chelton Brown

“I can remember popping into the office with Edward on my way back from hospital when he was first born so he really has been part of the business from day one. Both Edward and Tori would help out at weekends and in the school holidays growing up so it’s wonderful to see them now taking the business on themselves.”

Edward, aged 30, has headed up the agency’s Daventry branch and has become managing director while 25-year-old Tori heads up a new arm of the business focused on block management.

Tori said: “It’s an exciting time to be getting started and we have lots of developments in the pipeline. Both Edward and myself have been inspired by mum’s hard work over the years and she has created a successful business with strong foundations that we can look to build on. We’re confident we can do her proud.”

Edward added: “Mum is going to be an incredibly hard act to follow but we are fortunate to be surrounded by a really strong team who have helped the business to thrive in recent years.

“I’m determined to maintain the positive family culture that has been built up over three decades and keep looking to evolve the business, embracing technology and new ways of working to make us even more efficient and deliver an exceptional service to our clients.”

Sali added: “I’ve been looking to step back for a few years now but I’m not ready to just walk away. I will still be around but I’m looking forward to having more time to holiday and tour around Europe with my partner.”