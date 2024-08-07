Just over one week to apply for expanding accelerator programme

Entrepreneurs in Northampton looking to grow and scale their businesses are being urged to apply to join one of the UK’s leading accelerators, as NatWest prepares to welcome a record number of new businesses on its accelerator programme in September.

Up to 2500 places will be available for free to entrepreneurs across the UK and applications are open now until Friday 16 August.

NatWest Group is the biggest bank for start-ups in Great Britain, banking around one in five businesses under two years old1. The bank’s Accelerator programme, which was recently ranked as the third best start-up hub in Europe for networking2, has supported thousands of entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.

Businesses with high growth potential benefit from a range of support through the NatWest Accelerator hubs. This includes expert coaching, access to a wide network of like-minded peers, and a programme of thought leadership and events.

Fiona Marshall, based in Northampton, is the Managing Director of Swimtime for the Home Counties, East Midlands and Northern Ireland regions. Swimtime offers a range of swimming lessons for all ages from babies and toddlers to adults.

She said: “The NatWest Accelerator programme has been a fantastic catalyst for both my personal and business growth. It has not only provided invaluable development opportunities but also created a network of friendships and connections that I truly cherish.”

Debbie Lewis, Accelerator Community Manager, said: “Northamptonshire and the wider region are home to many innovative and exciting new businesses, and we recognise the importance of providing expert support to help them grow.

“Businesses in our Milton Keynes Accelerator which is at the C:MK shopping centre will not only have access to our regional ecosystem but will also benefit from our wider accelerator network as part of our ambition to recruit 2,500 businesses onto our accelerators.”

Entrepreneurs can apply for the programme can be found on our website. The deadline for applications is Friday 16 August.