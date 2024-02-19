Juniper House celebrates as staff member aces care practitioner course
and live on Freeview channel 276
Staff at Juniper House Care Home in Brackley were delighted when Senior Carer, Aneesh Chacko completed his training to become a Care Practitioner, a new role which will enable him to support nurses in the home.
Aneesh was presented with flowers and gifts at a celebration in the home to mark their achievement.
The Care Practitioner role has been introduced by Barchester Healthcare, the organisation that runs the home, in order to further develop talented care staff and enable them to give more support to the nurses working at the home.
Seema Thomas, General Manager at Juniper House, said: “Aneesh is an integral member of the team who excels at what he does. I’m delighted that he has completed the training and progressed into this new role, which will help our home run even more efficiently and will enable Aneesh to develop his career further. He has worked so hard and I’m very proud of him.”
Aneesh said “I really enjoyed learning lots of new skills and building on the knowledge I have gathered during my 2 years working at the home. I look forward to growing further within this role and continuing to support the people we care for.”