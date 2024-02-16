Juniper House care home thank retiring head of maintenance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff and residents at the home sent Colin off in style with a huge thank you card and presents to express our gratitude for many years of dedication and selfless service. Everyone at the home has very fond memories of Colin and he will be sadly missed.

During his time at Juniper House, Colin has displayed great problem solving and time management skills. It’s a valuable skill that can be learned easily and then honed over time. He is an extremely organized person with commendable technical experience. He handled the maintenance department in an effective way and was very keen to ensure smooth functioning of the department as well as the home with no or minimal breakdowns.

Colin said: “Juniper House is a fantastic place to work. It is like a family to me and though I’m looking forward to retirement, I’m really going to miss everyone here so much!”

The team with Colin