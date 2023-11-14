Juniper House care home residents remember the Fallen on Armistice Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They joined the rest of the United Kingdom in holding a two-minute silence at the eleventh hour, on the eleventh day, of the eleventh month.

As well as marking Armistice Day by wearing poppies and observing the national two minute silence, residents took part in their own Remembrance Day service held in the home. A member of Brackley Brass band volunteered to play ‘The last Post’ and ‘Reveille’ to for the two minute silence.

David a resident at Juniper House said: “I served in the RAF, after the war, however, this day is very important to me”.

A Resident getting ready to read her chosen poem for the service

David went on to recite the poem ‘In Flanders Fields by John McCrae with his daughter at the service.