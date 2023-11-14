News you can trust since 1931
Juniper House care home residents remember the Fallen on Armistice Day

Juniper House Care Home in Brackley commemorated the signing of the Armistice Day agreement on the day that the guns finally fell silent.
By hayley briceContributor
Published 14th Nov 2023, 13:05 GMT- 1 min read
They joined the rest of the United Kingdom in holding a two-minute silence at the eleventh hour, on the eleventh day, of the eleventh month.

As well as marking Armistice Day by wearing poppies and observing the national two minute silence, residents took part in their own Remembrance Day service held in the home. A member of Brackley Brass band volunteered to play ‘The last Post’ and ‘Reveille’ to for the two minute silence.

David a resident at Juniper House said: “I served in the RAF, after the war, however, this day is very important to me”.

A Resident getting ready to read her chosen poem for the serviceA Resident getting ready to read her chosen poem for the service
A Resident getting ready to read her chosen poem for the service
David went on to recite the poem ‘In Flanders Fields by John McCrae with his daughter at the service.

Hayley Brice, Activity coordinator, at Juniper House, said: “We have many residents with personal ties to the military and I wanted to be sure that the day that holds great importance to them was something special”.

