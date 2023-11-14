Juniper House care home residents remember the Fallen on Armistice Day
They joined the rest of the United Kingdom in holding a two-minute silence at the eleventh hour, on the eleventh day, of the eleventh month.
As well as marking Armistice Day by wearing poppies and observing the national two minute silence, residents took part in their own Remembrance Day service held in the home. A member of Brackley Brass band volunteered to play ‘The last Post’ and ‘Reveille’ to for the two minute silence.
David a resident at Juniper House said: “I served in the RAF, after the war, however, this day is very important to me”.
David went on to recite the poem ‘In Flanders Fields by John McCrae with his daughter at the service.
Hayley Brice, Activity coordinator, at Juniper House, said: “We have many residents with personal ties to the military and I wanted to be sure that the day that holds great importance to them was something special”.