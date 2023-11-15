Juniper House care home receives 'good' rating by CQC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We at JUNIPER HOUSE are elated and immensely proud of our team for achieving good rating in the recent Care Quality Commission evaluation.

The CQC inspected the home on 4th and 5th of September (the report was released on 3rd October) and rated the home, as “Good” overall.

The report stated that there were, “People and their relatives spoke positively about the care and support they received.”

Juniper House Staff and residents celebrating rating

The report went on to say “People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice”.

Also highlighted in the report was that “The service had a positive ethos and an open culture. The management team were approachable, understood the needs of people, and listened to staff. People that used the service and their relatives had the opportunity to feedback on the quality of the support and care provided. There were effective systems in place to monitor the quality of the service and drive improvements.”.

In celebration of the rating and to thank each member of the team for their contributions to the home, each team member was presented with £100 gift voucher in appreciation of their hard work.

Seema Thomas, General Manager at Juniper House said: “Receiving such positive recognition from the CQC is a significant milestone for our care home, and it reflects the collective efforts of every individual who contributes to our resident’s welfare. This achievement would not have been possible without the teamwork, resilience, and passion that characterize our staff. As we celebrate this accomplishment, let us remain focussed on our shared goal of continually enhancing the lives of those under our care. The positive CQC ratings serve as both acknowledgment of our achievements and a motivator for us to strive for even greater excellence in the future. Well done team!”

Seema went on to say “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to each families for their unwavering support during the recent CQC evaluation. Your encouragement, understanding, and patience have been invaluable throughout this process. The positive results we achieved are not only a testament to the hard work of our care home team but also to the strength and support provided by each one of you. Your belief in our mission and the care we provide has been a source of inspiration. Thank you for standing by us, celebrating our success and navigating challenges together. Your support is a crucial part of our journey and I am truly grateful to have such a wonderful and supportive family.”.