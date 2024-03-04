Juniper House care home celebrates 12 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Juniper House Care Home, in Brackley, has thrown a series of activities to celebrate 12 years of serving the local community.

Staff, residents and guests commemorated this special occasion with a cinema room, showing The Sound of Music and Oliver with popcorn for all from the popcorn machine, Fun Fair games with hot dogs and candy floss, Royal Family reminiscing and 1940’s war memorabilia on show and a delicious array of fresh cakes in the coffee shop.

Juniper House is a beautiful purpose-built nursing and residential care home for older people, located in Brackley. It has built up excellent reputations within its local communities. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.

