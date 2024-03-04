Juniper House care home celebrates 12 years
Juniper House Care Home, in Brackley, has thrown a series of activities to celebrate 12 years of serving the local community.
Staff, residents and guests commemorated this special occasion with a cinema room, showing The Sound of Music and Oliver with popcorn for all from the popcorn machine, Fun Fair games with hot dogs and candy floss, Royal Family reminiscing and 1940’s war memorabilia on show and a delicious array of fresh cakes in the coffee shop.
Juniper House is a beautiful purpose-built nursing and residential care home for older people, located in Brackley. It has built up excellent reputations within its local communities. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.
General Manager, Seema Thomas said: “It is important to recognise the hard work of our staff here at Juniper House. For the past 12 years, we have provided a caring home for our residents as well as the best possible environment for our staff. Today not only enables us to celebrate their hard work, but it's also an opportunity to thank the residents, their relatives and friends who have made Juniper House such a loving home.”