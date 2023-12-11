Jumper joy at Northampton care home
All residents and staff at Brampton View Care Home have been encouraged to buy, borrow or decorate their own special Christmas jumpers and donate to Save the Children. Some of the residents have been very creative and decorated their own glitzy knitwear with tinsel, stars, baubles and snowflakes. Everyone who participated was entered into a ‘Best Dressed’ Competition to be judged by the Manager.
Mo Masedi, General Manager, said: “Today has been a whole lot of fun with some of the most outlandish Christmas jumpers I have ever seen! This event has really showcased the creativity and fun-loving spirit of all our residents and staff. We are proud to take part in Christmas Jumper Day and show our support.”
