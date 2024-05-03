Judges votes are in for SME Northamptonshire awards!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Judges Votes are in!
Our top SMEs celebrated in style last night at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards 2024. The Mercure Daventry Court Hotel became the hub of celebration, collaboration, and networking with Small and Medium Enterprises from across the county coming together in anticipation and excitement for the night to come.
The suspense grew as 17 Gold Winners were announced and the pinnacle of the celebrations came as KRW Accountants took home the Overall title.
Awards Director, Damian Cummins, commented "SMEs are the driving force of innovation and competitiveness across the counties' economic domains. The strength of Northamptonshire's SMEs is demonstrated by the volume and general calibre of the entries we have received. The entrants this year exhibit an unparalleled level of resilience and commitment to the expansion of the SME market.”
The judges of the Awards, all top business people within their chosen arena were looking for organisations who show outstanding initiative, boldness, and imagination, as well as sound management practices throughout their business.
KRW Accountants, alongside most Gold Winners from the evening, will be going through to the SME National Business Awards Grand Final at the iconic Wembley Stadium.
The full list of Winners are:
Best Enterprising Business:
Gold Winner: Thrive Occupational Therapy Services
Silver Winner: Acorn Safety Services
Apprentice Employer of the Year:
Gold Winner: CBTax
Silver Winner: Service MOT Repairs
Best New Business:
Gold Winner: qoob
Silver Winner: Four Talent
BusinessInnovation:
Gold Winner: Mainstream Careers
Silver Winner: Silverstone Leasing
Business of the Year less than 50 Employees:
Gold Winner: Trapp'd
Silver Winner: Bhangals Construction Consultants
Business of the Year more than 50 Employees:
Gold Winner: Acorn Analytical Services
Silver Winner: Cottons Group
Person of the Year:
Gold Winner: Sarah Watt - Alt Street Property
Silver Winner: Jevgenij Lyzko - Mannol UK
Bronze Winner: Sam Sayer - DeType
Business Woman of the Year:
Gold Winner: Kirsty Unsworth - Cha Char Chimps - Towcester
Silver Winner: Sarah Watt - Alt Street Property
Bronze Winner: Dr Jenni Henderson - The Dr Jenni Clinic
Employer of the Year:
Gold Winner: KRW Accountants
Silver Winner: Web Alliance
Daventry Business of the Year
Gold Winner: Pervade Software
Silver Winner: The NX Group
Family Business of the Year:
Gold Winner: The NX Group
Silver Winner: Silverstone Leasing
High Growth Business of the Year:
Gold Winner: My Build Estimate
Silver Winner: Mannol UK
Positive Impact Award:
Gold Winner: Vulcan Works
Silver Winner: Thrive Occupational Therapy Services
Service Excellence:
Gold Winner: Four Talent
Silver Winner: The Home Insurer
Sustainability Award:
Gold Winner: Marlec Engineering Co
Towcester Business of the Year:
Gold Winner: KRW Accountants
Silver Winner: Cha Char Chimps - Towcester
Website of the Year:
Gold Winner: A Bell & Co
Silver Winner: Banakedi
For more information on the awards, go to https://smenorthants.co.uk/ or call 01908 542720.
[ENDS]
NOTES TO EDITORS
Photo included of (L-R): SME Northamptonshire Business Awards 2024 Winners and Finalists
For any Awards or Media Enquires, please email [email protected] or call 01908 542720.