Judges votes are in for SME Northamptonshire awards!

Judges Votes are in!

Our top SMEs celebrated in style last night at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards 2024. The Mercure Daventry Court Hotel became the hub of celebration, collaboration, and networking with Small and Medium Enterprises from across the county coming together in anticipation and excitement for the night to come.

The suspense grew as 17 Gold Winners were announced and the pinnacle of the celebrations came as KRW Accountants took home the Overall title.

SME Northamptonshire Business Awards 2024 Winners and Finalists

Awards Director, Damian Cummins, commented "SMEs are the driving force of innovation and competitiveness across the counties' economic domains. The strength of Northamptonshire's SMEs is demonstrated by the volume and general calibre of the entries we have received. The entrants this year exhibit an unparalleled level of resilience and commitment to the expansion of the SME market.”

The judges of the Awards, all top business people within their chosen arena were looking for organisations who show outstanding initiative, boldness, and imagination, as well as sound management practices throughout their business.

KRW Accountants, alongside most Gold Winners from the evening, will be going through to the SME National Business Awards Grand Final at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

The full list of Winners are:

Best Enterprising Business:

Gold Winner: Thrive Occupational Therapy Services

Silver Winner: Acorn Safety Services

Apprentice Employer of the Year:

Gold Winner: CBTax

Silver Winner: Service MOT Repairs

Best New Business:

Gold Winner: qoob

Silver Winner: Four Talent

BusinessInnovation:

Gold Winner: Mainstream Careers

Silver Winner: Silverstone Leasing

Business of the Year less than 50 Employees:

Gold Winner: Trapp'd

Silver Winner: Bhangals Construction Consultants

Business of the Year more than 50 Employees:

Gold Winner: Acorn Analytical Services

Silver Winner: Cottons Group

Person of the Year:

Gold Winner: Sarah Watt - Alt Street Property

Silver Winner: Jevgenij Lyzko - Mannol UK

Bronze Winner: Sam Sayer - DeType

Business Woman of the Year:

Gold Winner: Kirsty Unsworth - Cha Char Chimps - Towcester

Silver Winner: Sarah Watt - Alt Street Property

Bronze Winner: Dr Jenni Henderson - The Dr Jenni Clinic

Employer of the Year:

Gold Winner: KRW Accountants

Silver Winner: Web Alliance

Daventry Business of the Year

Gold Winner: Pervade Software

Silver Winner: The NX Group

Family Business of the Year:

Gold Winner: The NX Group

Silver Winner: Silverstone Leasing

High Growth Business of the Year:

Gold Winner: My Build Estimate

Silver Winner: Mannol UK

Positive Impact Award:

Gold Winner: Vulcan Works

Silver Winner: Thrive Occupational Therapy Services

Service Excellence:

Gold Winner: Four Talent

Silver Winner: The Home Insurer

Sustainability Award:

Gold Winner: Marlec Engineering Co

Towcester Business of the Year:

Gold Winner: KRW Accountants

Silver Winner: Cha Char Chimps - Towcester

Website of the Year:

Gold Winner: A Bell & Co

Silver Winner: Banakedi

For more information on the awards, go to https://smenorthants.co.uk/ or call 01908 542720.

